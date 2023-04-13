EastEnders star Bill Murray has put out a stark warning and was left horrified after his grandchildren were allegedly nearly kidnapped outside his home. The 81-year-old, who played Johnny Allen in the popular BBC soap, says it involved five people in an Audi vehicle.

The shocking story was revealed after Murray spoke out and posted a video on social media, which has since gone viral. The incident occurred in Essex.

Explaining what happened in the video, Murray, who is also renowned for his role as Don Beech in ITV show The Bill, said that his daughter had stopped to take a call, while walking with her partner Mick and two children, when a black Audi A6 blocked their path. Passengers inside the car allegedly exited the vehicle to approach them.

Bill Murray said: “She said he was Eastern European and it was a black four-door Audi A6 and they kept looking at the children. She had this terrible fear all of a sudden, she panicked and called out to Mick.

“They were going to kidnap my grandchildren, that’s what they assumed anyway. Mick yelled and screamed at them to run, as he ran over from the other side of the road they all jumped in the car and squealed off and tyres were burning everything.”

Ending the video, the actor also went out to put a stark warning to parents across the United Kingdom, saying that “they are still out there”. The incident was reported to Essex Police on Sunday April 9.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Based on the information provided, no offences have been identified but the call has been noted for intelligence purposes.

