BBC Question Time Bristol: full details on panellists and how to watch on TV and iPlayer
BBC political flagship show Question Time returns to screens tonight for its latest instalment. This week, Question Time will be broadcast from Bristol.
The show gives the opportunity for members of a studio audience to ask questions to a panel. This panel is often made up of politicians, campaigners and commentators.
A wide array of questions are asked by audience members. For the coming weeks, you can expect to hear questions relating to the cost of living crisis and ongoing industrial action from unions being brought up.
These questions and many others will likely be asked on the programme tonight. Here is the full lineup of panellists who will be answering questions asked by the Bristol audience.
Full panel line-up for BBC Question Time in Bristol
Andrew Murrison - Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families; Conservative MP since 2001 representing South West Wiltshire. Former Royal Navy medical officer.
Emily Thornberry- Labour shadow attorney general and former shadow international trade secretary. She has also worked as a human rights lawyer.
Helen Morgan- won the North Shropshire by-election for the Liberal Democrats in 2021. Lib Dem levelling up, housing and communities spokesperson.
Fraser Nelson- editor of The Spectator Magazine and columnist for The Telegraph. He is also the former Westminster correspondent for The Scotman.
Danny Sriskandarajah- chief executive of charity Oxfam and former director general of Royal Commonwealth Society. He was also secretary general of CIVICUS, a global alliance of civil society organisations.
How to watch BBC Question Time from Bristol
This week’s episode can be watched tonight from 8pm on BBC iPlayer. It will then be shown on BBC One after the 10 o’clock news.