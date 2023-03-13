Barclays have announced the closure of 14 bank branches across the UK. The news comes after the bank already announced the closure of 41 high street branches this year and five already having shut, bringing the total number of closing branches in 2023 up to 55.

The closures have led Barclays customers to worry about availability of face-to-face support when needed, as the list sees 11 more locations in England, two in Wales and one in Scotland close. But some facilities can be accessed at Post Office branches, including checking balance, cheque and cash deposits and withdrawals.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Barclays operates pop-up sites across the country, and has announced plans to expand from 200 sites to 270 sites. The bank is also opening “banking pods”, semi-permanent bank sites that can be moved to a new location when needed.

Full list of new Barclays closures

