The Cosori brand air fryers sold between 2018-2022 have been recalled by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada. According to CPSC, a faulty wire connection in the air fryers has the potential to overheat, causing a fire risk.

Cosori received 205 reports of fire and smoke issues, leading to 10 injuries and 23 instances of minor property damage. Cosori says they issued the recall after an internal investigation into the air fryers.

A company statement said: “As one of the leading air fryer brands in the U.S., Cosori puts consumer safety first. In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Health Canada, and Mexico Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (Profeco), Cosori is recalling and replacing certain models of our air fryers.”

The Cosori sold around 2 million air fryers in the US over the last four years with another 250,000 sold in Canada and 21,000 sold in Mexico. The air fryers were sold in a number of US stores, including Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot.

