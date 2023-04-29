News you can trust since 1948
Argos store closures: Full list of UK and Ireland closures in huge retail shake-up

Argos is set to close a number of stores in the UK as part of a huge retail shake-up.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

Argos has announced it will close a number of stores in the UK, just months after it was confirmed all stores in the Republic of Ireland would close. The closures are part of a huge retail shake-up which will see a number of standalone sites close and reopen in nearby Sainsbury’s stores.

The Republic of Ireland store closures were announced in January, with all 34 sites closing for good, affecting nearly 600 jobs. All of the Republic of Ireland stores will be closed by June 24.

Staff at the closing sites will be offered a role at other Argos stores or within Sainsbury’s supermarkets. By March 2024, Sainsbury’s expects to have between 430 and 460 Argos counters inside its supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s bought Argos in 2016 and ever since has been moving many high street locations into stores. Argos currently employs thousands of people across the UK.

    Full list of Argos store closures

    UK store closures

    • Cardiff Bay, Wales (to close in July)
    • St Stephens, Hull (to close in August)
    • Newport, Wales (to close later this summer)

    Republic of Ireland store closures

    • Ashbourne Retail Park
    • Athlone
    • Blanchardstown West End
    • Caork Mahon
    • Carlow
    • Castlebar
    • Cavan
    • Clonmel
    • Cork Retail Park
    • Drogheda
    • Dundalk Retail Park
    • Dun Laoghaire
    • Dundrum
    • Galway
    • Ilac Centre (Dublin)
    • Killarney
    • Letterkenny
    • Liffey Valley
    • Limerick Childers Road
    • Longford
    • Naas
    • Navan
    • Omni Park (Dublin)
    • Portlaoise
    • Rathfarnham Nutgrove
    • Sligo
    • St. Stephens Green (Dublin)
    • Tallaght
    • Trlee
    • Tullamore
    • Waterford
    • Wexford
