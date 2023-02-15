April council tax increase: Full list of places that could see a rise of up to 15% - how much more you’ll pay
Here’s a list of all the UK local governments that have confirmed or submitted plans to increase Council tax bills in April 2023.
Government plans have outlined that Council tax is set to increase by a further 5% across English local authorities in April 2023. The change comes at a time when financial burden on UK households is an all-time high due to the cost of living crisis.
The change was revealed during Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement last year which revealed that the councils could make this change without a referendum. Previous rules had allowed them to increase the bills at a limit of 2.99%
Since the statement, local authorities up and down the country have been confirming and submitting proposals to up their residents’ taxes. According to reports, a number of them have already been approved.
The biggest increase is reportedly set to occur in the London borough of Croydon, which could see a hike of 15% to pay off debt. All other 31 boroughs in the capital were given assurances to go above the national limit (10%) to fund more police officers.
But which English councils are set to introduce the rise in Council tax and how much more will a resident have to pay? Here is everything you need to know.
Rate of Council tax increase of English local authorities in April 2023
South East England
- Surrey Heath - 5% rise
- Windsor and Maidenhead - 4.99% rise
- Buckinghamshire - 4.99% rise
- Oxford - 4.99% rise
- Bracknell Forest - 4.99% rise
- West Oxfordshire - 4.57% rise
East England
- Luton - 4.99% rise
- Hertfordshire - 4.99% rise
- Cambridge - 4.99% rise
- Breckland - 4.7% rise
West Midlands
- Coventry - 5%
- Staffordshire - 4.99%
- Herefordshire - 4.99%
- Dudley - 4.99%
- Derby - 4.99%
East Midlands
- East Lindsey - 5.42% rise
- Skegness - 5.42% rise
- Nottingham - 5% rise
- Rutland -4.99% rise
- Peterborough - 4.99% rise
- Nottinghamshire - 4.84% rise
South West England
- Wiltshire - 5% rise
- Bristol - 5% rise
- Torbay - 4.99% rise
- Plymouth - 4.99% rise
- Bath and North East Somerset - 4.99% rise
- Cornwall - 4.99% rise
- Worcestershire - 4.94% rise
South East England
- Thurrock - 9.99% rise
- Slough - 9.99% rise
- Berkshire - 6.76% rise
- Sussex - 4.99% rise
- Kent - 4.99% rise
- Brighton and Hove - 4.99% rise
- Portsmouth - 4.99% rise
North West
- Bolton - 6.5% rise
- St Helens - 4.99% rise
- Manchester - 4.99% rise
- Wirral - 4.99% rise
- Wakefield - 4.99% rise
- Eden - 4.99% rise
- Blackburn and Darwen - 4.99% rise
- Cheshire East - 4.99% rise
North East
- Durham - 4.99% rise
- North Tyneside - 4.99% rise
- Hartlepool - 4.99% rise
- Gateshead - 4.99% rise
- South Tyneside - 4.95% rise
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Darlington - 5.0% rise
- North Yorkshire - 4.99% rise
- York - 4.99% rise
- Leeds - 4.99% rise
- Ryedale - 4.99% rise
- Bradford - 4.99%. rise
- Calderdale - 4.99% rise
- North East Lincolnshire - 4.98% rise