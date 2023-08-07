News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Coronation Street and Doctors star Anita Carey dies aged 75 after battle with breast cancer

Anita Carey played Brenda Summers and Joyce Smudley in Coronation Street, as well as Vivian March in BBC show Doctors

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:43 BST

Beloved British soap star Anita Carey has died at the age of 75 after a battle with breast cancer.

Carey, who played Brenda Summers and Joyce Smudley in Coronation Street between 1978 and 1997, passed away last month after first being diagnosed with the illness in 2010. She also starred as Vivian March in BBC show Doctors from 2007 to 2009.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1948, Carey made her name as an actress performing in comedies like I Didn't Know You Cared in the early 70s. Before she moved over to more dramatic roles, she was famed for her performances in The Spoils of War in 1980 and 1981, as well as political drama First Among Equals in 1986.

Anita Carey played Brenda Summers and Joyce Smudley in Coronation Street between 1978 and 1997, as well as a starring role in Doctors - Credit: BBC Anita Carey played Brenda Summers and Joyce Smudley in Coronation Street between 1978 and 1997, as well as a starring role in Doctors - Credit: BBC
Anita Carey played Brenda Summers and Joyce Smudley in Coronation Street between 1978 and 1997, as well as a starring role in Doctors - Credit: BBC
Most Popular

    Away from the small screen, she was married to British actor and director Mark Wing-Davey. The pair met at a production of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde at the Sheffield Crucible in 1973. The happy couple married in 2002 and have two children: Zanna and Isabella, before relocating to the US where she appeared in a number of stage shows and became chair of the graduate acting programme at New York University in 2008.

    Tributes have been pouring in for the Corrie star, with one fan penning on Twitter: "Really sad to read about the death of Anita Carey. I remember watching her in Doctors and she was incredible during Vivian's rape story, which rightfully won awards. A brilliant actress. RIP."

    Another wrote: "Saddened to hear about Anita Carey. She was a joy to write for as Vivien on Doctors and it was great to meet her once at the soap awards," while a third added: "Very sad news about the fabulous Anita Carey. A very deserving winner of Dramatic Performance at the @SoapAwards. Always a joy to talk to."

    Related topics:DoctorsBattleBreast CancerCoronation StreetWest Yorkshire