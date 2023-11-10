Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking footage of a man mugging an elderly pensioner on a mobility scooter has been released after the man was jailed for his crime.

Andrew Merritt, 34, was caught on CCTV footage robbing the 88-year-old man on Potter Street in Worksop, Nottinghamshire on August 1. In the footage, Merritt can be seen speaking to the elderly man, who gave him £3.10 from his wallet after he asked the man for change.

Merritt can then be seen hugging him before grabbing his wallet and walking away. The elderly man attempted to plead for his wallet, before Merritt took out the bank notes and dumping the wallet. Nottingham Crown Court heard that he stole a total of £1,100 from the man.

Merritt was seen again on another piece of CCTV footage attempting to evade authorities, changing his T-shirt in the doorway of a house. He was arrested by police six days later.

During his initial police interview, the thief denied that he had stolen the money from the 88-year-old, telling officers that the man had agree to buy a bike from him. However, he later admitted his guilt during the trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He has been jailed for a total of four years and has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from Worksop town centre for four years. Merritt has also been ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Merritt’s actions were cowardly in the extreme. He preyed on a vulnerable man knowing he would not be able to stop him making off with his money. When he asked for £2, the elderly victim gave him that and more, out of the goodness of his heart.

“It was a kind act of generosity and so it was staggering that Merritt repaid the gentleman’s empathy by robbing him of such a vast amount of money. It was an extremely cruel crime and I am pleased Merritt has been made to pay for his appalling actions."