Amir Khan and his family will take to our TV screens once again as the next series of Meet The Khans is set to return to the BBC next week. Former World Champion boxer, Amir Khan and his family will show what life is really like living in the limelight now he hung up his boxing gloves in retirement.

Now in its third series on BBC, the Khans have returned to the UK after living in Dubai, and have rented an opulent house to spend the summer with friends and family. Amir, who is known as King Khan, recently retired from boxing, and now fans have the chance to see what he is up to outside of the boxing ring.

In this series, Amir admits he is feeling a bit lost since giving up the sport, and his wife, Faryal is frustrated by his lack of focus. She’s also keen to find her own feet in the world after managing Amir’s career and finally launching her long-awaited makeup brand.

In the first episode, to escape reality, Faryal heads to a beauty clinic, accompanied by her best friend Khadija to have some treatments done while Amir and his friend Omar are left fending for themselves. Faryal and Khajida discuss topics such as body image and relationship issues with Amir since he retired.

Amir shows off his fathering skills as he cooks his daughter’s breakfast which involves microwaving eggs, before treating the girls to a day out at a farm where they meet some alpacas. The episode ends with Amir and Faryal letting their hair down at a Shisha Lounge in Coventry where they are booked for a meet and greet with their fans.

When is Meet the Khans back on BBC?