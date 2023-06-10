Wholesome Direct Showcase: All cosy games announced and release dates - including Tiny Book Shop
The Wholesome Direct Showcase is back and a host of new cosy games have been announced - here’s what games were announced
The Wholesome Direct Showcase has given us a glimpse into the next couple of years of cosy games. The event featured an hour of exclusive content on upcoming cosy and comforting games.
The showcase began in 2020 following the cancellation of all in-person gaming events due to the Covid pandemic. Previous years saw the announcements of the Coffee Talk series, Spiritfarer and Garden Story so expectations were high for this year’s event.
This year it has joined the Summer Game Fest line-up and gave us an exciting look at what to expect in the next couple of years. During The Wholesome Direct Showcase we saw big announcements including Tiny Book Shop, A Little To The Left DLC and Garden Life.
If you missed the Wholesome Direct Showcase then you can catch-up on the showcase’s YouTube page. Here’s everything that was announced during the Wholesome Direct Showcase
Games announced at Wholesome Direct Showcase
- Frogsong - available now
- Smushi Come Home - available now
- Wylde Flowers - available now
- Campfire Cat Cafe - available now
- Go Go Town - available now
- Diluvian Winds - available now
- Toasterball - available now
- Life After Magic - available now
- Window Garden - available now
- Moonstone Island - Coming during Steam Next Fest
- Fall of Porcupine - June 15, 2023
- Surmount - demo due June 19
- Feed All Monsters - June 22, 2023
- Mars First Logistics - June 22, 2023
- A Little To The Left: Cupboards and Drawers DLC - June 27, 2023
- Little Friends: Puppy Island - June 27, 2023
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - June 27, 2023
- Let’s Revolution - June 28, 2023
- Pekoe - End of June
- Ducky’s Delivery Service - July 20, 2023
- Venba - July 31, 2023
- Flutter Away - August 3, 2023
- The Palace on the Hill - August 2023
- Garden Buddies - Summer 2023
- Usagi Shima - September 1
- Mineko’s Night Market - September 26, 2023
- Manitas Kitchen - October 23, 2023
- Word Factori - Fall 2023
- Athenian Rhapsody - Fall 2023
- Sushi Ben VR - Fall 2023
- March of Shrooms - Fall 2023
- While the Iron’s Hot - Winter 2023
- Quilts & Cats of Calico - 2023
- Pizza Possum - 2023
- The Last Alchemist - 2023
- A Highland Song - 2023
- Sanya - 2023
- Unpacking - coming to phone and tablet this year
- Sticky Business - 2023 - demo out now
- Townseek - Early 2024
- Baladins - Early 2024
- Tracks of Thought - Early 2024
- Everdeep Aurora - 2024
- Solarpunk - 2024
- The Star Named EOS - 2024
- Mirth Island - 2024
- Garden Life - 2024
- Townframe - 2024
- Fields of Mistria - 2024
- Petit Island - 2024
- Sopa - 2024
- Cato - 2024
- Fishbowl - 2025
- Bubblegum Galaxy - demo now on Steam
- Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland - demo out now
- Garden Witch Life - closed beta available now
- Botany Manor - demo out now
- Wood + Weather - demo available now
- Spirit Swap - no release date
- Button City Soccer Days - no release date
- I Am A Caterpillar - no release date
- Station to Station - no release date
- Karma Zoo - no release date
- Kamaeru - no release date
- Henry Halfhead - no release date
- Gourdlets - no release date
- Lakeburg Legacies - no release date
- Loftia - no release date
- Beastieball - no release date
- Orange Season - no release date
- A Tiny Sticker Tale - no release date
- Kibu - no release date
- Magical Delicacy - no release date
- The Guardian of Nature - no release date
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - no release date
- Tiny Book Shop - no release date
- Tall Trails - no release date
- Grimoire Groves - kickstarter campaign live
