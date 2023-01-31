Supermarket giant Aldi are looking to expand with their biggest ever apprenticeship intake. 500 opportunities have been made available in sectors such as in store logistics and buying, and HGV drivers

At Aldi, a Store Apprentice can earn £220.20 per week in the first year of training, rising to £321.90 per week after two years, with paid breaks. Meanwhile, those in logistics and driver roles can earn between £240 and £378 per week respectively.

Lisa Murphy, learning and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years - and I don’t doubt it will be the same again this year.

“By taking part in the scheme and working at one of the country’s fastest-growing retailers, apprentices can learn all there is to know about the supermarket sector. Not only this, but the scheme provides them with new skills and nationally-recognised qualifications along the way, with help and support from some of the industry’s most talented people.

“We’re always on the lookout for more incredible colleagues to join the Aldi team – and that includes across all ages, roles and backgrounds.”

