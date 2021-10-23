Adele breaks streaming record as she lands number one with comeback single 'Easy On Me'

Adele’s comeback song Easy On Me has topped the UK singles chart after being streamed a record-breaking 24 million times, the Official Charts Company has announced.

She smashed the previous record for the number of streams in a week, which was set by Ariana Grande’s song 7 Rings in January 2019 when it was streamed 16.9 million times.

Adele’s new release also recorded 217,300 chart sales, the highest total since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You came out in January 2017.

Easy On Me also had the biggest week of digital download sales of 2021 so far with 23,500.

Two of her previous releases, When We Were Young and Someone Like You, also re-entered the chart in 25th and 34th positions respectively.

Adele’s full album, titled 30, is due for release on November 19.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa, who topped the chart last week, dropped one place to second with their single Cold Heart.

Ed Sheeran came third with Shivers, Love Nwantiti by CKay ranked fourth and Coldplay and BTS collaboration My Universe was fifth.

Coldplay topped the album chart with Music Of The Spheres, which has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

It became the group’s ninth consecutive chart-topping studio album after recording 101,000 chart sales in its opening week.

The Super Deluxe Edition of The Beatles’ last album Let It Be is second, followed by Adele’s 25 in third.

Daniel O’Donnell album 60 ranked fourth, followed by Joy Crookes album Skin in fifth.