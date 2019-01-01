Peterborough diners can get a Caribbean taste of Veganuary

Peterborough’s Turtle Bay bar and restaurant in the city centre has added a special vegan lunch deal to its menu - just in time for Veganuary.

The restaurant, overlooking St John’s Square, offers an exceptional range of fresh and healthy Caribbean vegan dishes all year round.

It has however updated its specialist veggie and vegan menu, and added a vegan dessert to the lunch menu, meaning that vegans can now enjoy three beautiful, plant-based courses for £15, as part of Turtle Bay’s great value lunch deal.

Their latest menu update featured their first vegan burger, the Kernel Burger - sweetcorn patties are given a Caribbean twist with vibrant flavours and spices, roasted red peppers and sweet onion chutney.

As Turtle Bay is all about ‘anything goes’, laid back Caribbean eating and drinking, there’s an abundance of magnificent vegan small plates made for endless possibilities - these can be

added to compliment any dish on the menu for the perfect plant-based menu hacks…

Choose from Crispy Chickpeas, Caribbean Hummus, Smashed Avo, Chilli Pineapple Salad, Sunshine Quinoa, Supergreen Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Spiced Fries, Coconut Rice‘n’Peas,

Steamed Rice, Green Herby Rice, Lemony Rice, Bara Roti, Sweet Plantain and Creamy Coconut Callaloo. Guests can mix and match these dishes as two for £5.40, three or £8, four

for £10 or five for £12.

The three-course lunch deal for £15 includes Sweetcorn Fritters to start, followed by Aubergine Curry and Salted Caramel Brownie for pudding.

To round it all off – all of Turtle Bay’s Cocktails are vegan or vegetarian too…