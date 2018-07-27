Roof garden terrace at centre of £1.5m Peterborough pub revamp

The £1.5million revamp of a Peterborough city centre pub will see a stunning roof terrace and pub garden created.

A single storey extension to the rear of The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate will open out onto the new pub garden with glazed, folding sliding doors – if plans submitted to the city council by JD Wetherspoon are approved.

The Draper's Arms, Cowgate

“The pub is a busy venue in the centre of Peterborough and whose customers will benefit from the additional internal customer area and the provision of a garden with external seating where there is none at present,” said a spokesman for LBF Architects who are behind the proposals.

Access to the roof garden will be by via an internal staircase and new glazed doors set into the 1st floor gable wall, as well as an external staircase which connects the upper and lower external areas.

JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The Draper’s Arms is an extremely popular pub.

“Our aim is to always offer our customers the best pub possible.

“We believe the plans for the new-look pub will do just that.”

In addition to the extension and roof terrace, the pub will undergo a full refurb, taking the outlay to around £1.5m.

It is expected that 30 new jobs will be created. There is currently no timescale for the works to be completed as the planning application has still to be determined by the city council.