Stamford restaurant gets new owners, new look and new name

The Gurkha Oven, a new Indian and Nepalese restaurant, opened its doors to customers at the weekend.

The restaurant, in Broad Street, Stamford, replaces the 8848 Restaurant offering mixed and fusion food from the Himilayas to the Indian region.

Gurkha Oven is a new venture for Paul Sharma, who has an established restaurant in Spalding - also called the Gurkha Oven.

Paul and his team were joined by the Mayor of Stamford for the official opening on Sunday - Remembrance Day.

The new name, said Paul, also honoured the Gurkhas who have been serving the crown for the past 200 years.

A number of Gurkha veterans were present at the opening.