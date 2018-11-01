National award for Italian restaurant Amici in Spalding

A Peterborough-trained chef is celebrating today after his restaurant landed a national award.

The Good Food Award winners for 2019 were revealed today, and to Ivan Pastore’s delight his Amici restaurant in Vine Street, Spalding, was one of them.

“We have been open since 2006 and this is our first award,” said Ivan, who was brought up in Peterborough and trained at the Regional College.

“I am really pleased because it is an independent, national award, and our success is down to our loyal customers.”

Amici was one of a handful of restaurants featured on the Good Food Award website earlier this year. When it made the shortlist its customers voted via social media.

“ This is really nice and it has given us a little lift particularly as we are leading up to Christmas,” said Ivan, who put his success - and popularity with his customers - down to the fresh, cooked-to-order food.

“We do not just do the classic Italian dishes here, we like to experiment a little, so you might find things on the menu that other restaurants do not do,” he said.

“We have three full-time chefs, so my view is what is the point in doing the same thing over and over again?

“There must be 5,000 brilliant Italian dishes to choose from, so we are always trying new things.

“And whatever we put on our menus, it is always made from fresh ingredients and cooked to order.”

Amici is listed as one of the winners on the The Good Food Award website today. It says “Amici Restaurant have now been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for 2019. Over the last twelve months we have evaluated customer feedback and these premises have demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.

“In recognition of this achievement they have been duly awarded the 2019 Good Food Award.”

To celebrate, Ivan has a special Good Food Award menu throughout November, with three courses for £24.95, including some new sample dishes.