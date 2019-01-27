Reward for Peckover House volunteers after 20 years of service

Long Service Awards have been presented to three dedicated volunteers at the National Trust’s Peckover House in Wisbech, and a fourth is about to be celebrated.

Flower arrangers Betty Swann and Christine Austin have been creating magnificent floral arrangements in the rooms of Peckover House for the last 20 years, while Rosalyn Staveley has had a variety of roles ranging from room and garden stewarding to cake baking.

Receiving her award from Operations Manager Ben Rickett, Rosalyn revealed how the house had changed since she first reported for duty 20 years ago. She said, “Fewer rooms were open to visitors in those days. The tea room was in the basement kitchen and the library was still being renovated. It has always been a very friendly house and it’s nice these days to be able to welcome visitors to more of the rooms.”

Ben Rickett added: “We have many loyal and hard working volunteers, all of whom help to keep Peckover a place that visitors can enjoy. We’re really grateful to volunteers like Betty, Christine and Rosalyn, for all their dedication and hard work.”

Ben went on to say that Paula Arnold was also about to reach the 20 year milestone. “Paula has helped recruit and look after many volunteers over the years. She has made a wonderful contribution to Peckover and we thank her immensely for it.”

There are still opportunities for new volunteer Room Guides to join the team. If anyone is interested in finding out more, do get in touch via Peckover@nationaltrust.org.uk or call us on 01945 583463.