The pick of the things to do in Peterborough this week

Get ready for some madcap, panto-spoof fun as Eastern Angles bring The Fenland Screamers and Other Boggy Tales to the Key Theatre in Peterborough.

Expect plenty of zany fun from the makers of Stoat Hall and The Mystery of St. Finnigan’s Elbow at the Key Studio from January 22-26.

Tickets from vivacity.org

Whittlesea Straw Bear

Whittlesey, January 19-21

The 40th annual celebration takes over the streets of Whittlesey on Saturday with the procession starting from Manor Leisure Centre at 10.30am and finishing with a finale in the town centre at 3.30pm. Inbetween are all manor of dance displays, storytelling , music sessions and more. All the details are here www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/our-region/cambridgeshire/it-s-time-to-follow-the-bear-as-annual-festival-takes-over-whittlesey-1-8773063

Book launch

Waterton Arms, Deeping St James, January 22

Author Alison Bruce will be talking about her new thriller “I Did It For Us” at a ‘Crime Round the Fireside’ event at the pub.

Starts at 7.30pm

Brew Monday

Peterborough Greyhounds Stadium, January 21

Enjoy a cuppa, play some games and get over those January Blues while networking with like minded business people in the Peterborough area, and help raise money for The Samaritans. There will also be a Cake Bake Off competition.

peterboroughgreyhounds.com

Adult panto

The Cresset, January 24

Jack & His Giant Beanstalk stars Geordie Shore’s Scotty T in the title role of Jack; Drag Idol winner,

and Britains Got Talent finalist Danny Beard as Fleshcreep and The Voice’s first ever Drag Queen and BBC’s All Together Now judge Divina De Campo as the

Enchantress of the Beans – get ready for an evening of corny jokes and sexual

innuendos in the cheekiest, campiest and most fabulous pantomime ever seen.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Parkrun

Ferry Meadows, January 19

Peterborough Parkrun is a 5km run - you against the clock. It takes place every Saturday at 9am, starting at the Ferry Meadows Cafe. It’s free to take part, but register before your first run.

Register at www. parkrun.org.uk/register

Family Film

Key Theatre, January 19 at 2pm

A chance to see Fantastic Beasts 2 - The Crimes of Grindelwald. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Certificate: 12A

Tickets at vivacity.org

Live Screening

Key Theatre, January 22

The Queen of Spades comes direct from the Royal Opera House at 6.45pm. In Tchaikovsky’s intense opera of obsession and the super-natural, Gherman is caught between the woman he loves and a destructive fixation. Based on a short story by Pushkin this new production has already garnered five star reviews.

Tickets at vivacity.org