The music gets under way at 4... and carries on through 5, 6, 7, 8

If you fancy a huge slice of 1990s pop, get down to Peterborough United’s Abax Stadium on Saturday where you can catch chart-toppers Steps supported by the boys from Blue.

In the past year the band have made a return to the charts, to TV, to radio, to huge concerts and to the hearts of the nation…

Blue

And this weekend, as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, the iconic pop group bring their outdoor Summer Of Steps Tour to Peterborough.

Steps first broke onto the pop scene in 1997 and their debut single 5,6,7,8 achieved record-breaking success – a clear indication of what was to follow. The band - who became synonymous with lively dance performances, colourful costumes, and a refreshing take on pop tunes each bursting with personality - went on to achieve an unbroken run of 14 Top 5 singles (including three Number 1s), two four-times Platinum albums and one five-times Platinum album.

During their career, until their break in 2001, they notched up an impressive 20 million record sales and seven sold-out arena tours.

A decade later, the band decided to reunite, shooting to Number 1 with their 2011 hits compilation ‘The Ultimate Collection’, and selling out their 20-date ‘Ultimate Tour’.

In 2017, to mark their 20th Anniversary, Steps brought out their highly anticipated album Tears on the Dancefloor, which achieved Silver status in just three weeks, and announced their indoor winter 2017 Party on the Dancefloor Tour.

The huge success of the album, which features a host of new material, including the smash single Scared of the Dark, led to the album being re-released as a deluxe edition (led by the new single Dancing with a Broken Heart), and to the announcement of the Summer Of Steps Tour.

Steps said “The appetite for Steps has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to continue performing throughout next year. We promise to deliver a massive party at our summer gigs. Bring your family and bring your friends – we cannot wait to see you there!”

Blue, who are supporting at the Peterborough show, are the British boyband who dominated the charts – and the hearts of their adoring fans – during the early noughties.

They scored three Number 1, platinum-selling albums, and three chart-topping singles too, amassing 11 UK Top 10s and duetting with legends like Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

The four friends – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe – were the heartthrobs for a whole generation, right from the moment their debut hit All Rise smashed the Top 1o, followed by their risqué first Number 1 Too Close, which still sounds as fresh – and as saucy – as it did almost two decades ago.

Their perfect harmonies, heartfelt lyrics and approachable, laddish personalities helped them build a huge fanbase who still come out on force to support the guys whenever they perform.

After a hiatus, the boys reformed for a special performance with Lionel Richie in 2009 at the Capital FM Summertime Ball followed, two years later, by a reunion to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Two all-new albums followed in 2013 and 2015, along with nine sell-out tours across 24 countries. In October 2017, the band told the true story of their success in a revealing and endearing biography All Rise: Our Story.