The best places for a great night out in Peterborough this week

Top local covers band Children of the Revolution at the Blue Bell in Werrington and It Comes In Waves (pictured) at Charters are just two of the great live acts appearing in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week.

Friday 16th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Children Of The Revolution - probably the best covers band in the area!

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Revolver.

Charters: Tallawah 10:30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB from 9pm with soul, funk,pop and rock covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Moyes.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Get your monthly fix of Urban Classics. Join your residents in The Sol Garden from 9.30pm for what will be an absoluteroadblock event with DJs Supa-T, DJ BDS, T-Rex, Mr Lion AKA Gazzully.

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk Its Friday with resident DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm – late free entry,

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Burghley club: Disco with DJ Wayne. Free entry.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 17th

Event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Retro video gaming night . A chance to play the old games on a five foot screen and sound system.

Frothblowers, Werrington: Real ale and cider day trip to Norwich.

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE RETURNS from 9pm with pop, rock and modern covers.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CAR PARK RENDEZVOUS from 9pm playing pop, rock and modern covers.

The PSL Club, Lincoln Rd: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET + DISCO from 7.30pm, fundraising for Jada-Lea. £10 per ticket.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Molly’s Chamber.

Burghley club: Betty Swallocks. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: It is the Lightbox/Eclectic Ballroom first birthday party with special guest FEATURE CAST from 8pm until late, free entry.

Charters: Heavy Crates from 9pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The SolGarden Terrace Sessions welcome back Platinum London Radio for their 1st birthday celebrations! There will be a live b roadcast on the night too and will feature DJs Alessandro Vacca and Matt Clover for another top night of house music ....

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 18th

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: Rob Bull from Children of the Revolution - an hour of quality acoustic tunes.

Charters: It Comes In Waves (PICTURED) from 3pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Evening Country with Billy ‘Bubba’ King.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 19th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 20th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 21st

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry