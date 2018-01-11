Straw bear festival to take over Whittlesey this weekend

Our 10 things to do this week is dominated by the 39th Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival which gets under way tomorrow with the Friday night concert at the Leaf Club in Gracious Street, from 8.00pm - 11.30pm.

Entertainment comes from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominee Luke Jackson, Vicki Swann and Jonny Dyer, and inspired by the folk tradition, Kim Lowings and The Greenwood perform their songs with a contemporary twist.

Straw Bear Festival parade

Saturday is dominated by the parade which gets under way at 10.30am at the Manor Leisure Centre with a procession to Whittlesey Library.

At 12noon the processon moves on from Market Place to the Ivy Leaf Club, before moving on once more at 1.30pm, coming to a rest at the Market Place for the finale.

The will be free Story Teller Sessions with Rose Croft at Whittlesey Methodist/United Reformed Church, in Queen Street at 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Also, during the day acoustic sessions will be taking place in the Town Hall, in Market Street. From 12.30pm - 1.30pm you can enjoy Poets United; from 2.00pm - 3.00pm there is world renowned British dulcimer player, guitarist and composer Dan Evans; and from 3.30pm - 4.30pm a second chance to see Poets United.

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Pictured are Pig Dyke Molly dancers

The Saturday Night Barn Dance takes place at Sir Harry Smith Community College, in Eastrea Road, from 8.00pm -11.30pm (doors open 7.30pm).

There will be music from ceilidh and concert band This Way up with caller John Brown.

Sunday sees the Burning of the Bear at Sir Harry Smith Community College with performances from various dance teams and separate music sessions, followed at 4pm by the Sunday Plough Service at St Mary’s Church at 4.00pm.

Antiques Fair

The Straw Bear festival at Whittlesey. EMN-151001-220521009

The Broadway, Jan 14

Those who like finding rare items of quality can mingle with those who think that a ‘roadshow’ was something they had to travel far to attend.It is open from 10am to 4pm, £1 entry on the door.

www.thebroadway.today

Ninjago The Movie

Key Theatre, Jan 13, 11am

The battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, also secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wisecracking as he is wise, they must defeat the evil warlord Garmadon, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting father against son, the epic showdown tests these fierce but undisciplined modern-day ninjas as they learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash the inner power of Spinjitzu.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Pantomime

Deepings Methodist Church, Jan 11 and 13

ACTS Drama group presents Aladdin, today at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2.30pm/ 7.30pm.

Tel 01778 346157 for tickets.

Talk

St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, January 15, 7.30pm

Mark Knight, site director of Must Farm excavation who will be speaking about the pile dwellings of Must Farm to Peterborough Civic Society. Entrance is free to members, and non-members are requested to make a minimum £3 donation to the society

www.peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Sinbad (Adult Panto)

Stamford Corn Exchange, Jan 11 and 12

Market Theatre Company bring to life the story of Sinbad the Sailor and his epic adventures across the seas, packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo! With a minimum of set, props and costumes, the fearless company of three will take this traditional story and distort it almost beyond recognition. For adults only.

01780 766455

Family and Friends Volunteering

Ferry Meadows, Jan 14

Make a difference by helping the Rangers out in the park from 10am to 12 noon. Children, couples,

grandparents, friends - everybody welcome. All tools and training will be provided, you just need to bring along lots of enthusiasm. Free car parking for all participants. This is an outdoor event so dress for the weather.

www.neneparktrust.org.uk

Rigoletto Live from the Royal Opera House

Key Theatre and South Holland Centre, Jan 16

The corruption of innocence is at the heart of Verdi’s potent tragedy in David McVicar’s production for The Royal Opera.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Talk

Peterborough Local History Society, St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, today

Society member and local author Peter Waszak’s subject is Commercial Traffic on the River Nene in the 19th Century.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Meetings commence at 7.30 pm.

peterboroughlocalhistory.co.uk

Leon McCarron: The Land Beyond

Stamford Arts centre, Jan 17

Following ancient trading routes and modern-day hiking paths, Leon travelled 1,000miles on foot through the heart of the Middle East from Jerusalem to Mount Sinai. Join him as he guides you through this inspirational five-month long journey.

www.stamfordartsaentre.com