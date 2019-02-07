Some of the best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

The pick of local bands will be doing their thing in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend - with Rob Bull (pictured) rocking the boat in Charters.

THURSDAY BEBRUARY 7TH

Live Music

The Brewery Tap: Peterborough Big Band live in the tap room, a regular gig by the band. Playing swing, jazz, blues and a bit of funky stuff all in the Big Band style. Two great vocalists sing your favourite songs. A nominal £5 entrance and the raffle proceeds all go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity.

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Special food night – Gourmet Fish. A special themed night, the chef showing her skills with fresh fish.

Friday 8th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Children Of The Revolution. First gig of the year for probably the best local covers band

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Subway 77

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE. 9pm playing anthemic rock and indie covers, including Queen tribute. (Free admission).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Travis Graham 8.30 pm.

Clubs/DJ

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Northern Soul Night from 7pm.

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 9th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm - Peterborough’s No1 Reggae tribute band. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TRUE 90s. 9pm - 90s’ tribute band, free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Zephyrs

Charters, Town Bridge: Racing the World with eclectic covers mix of rock, soul, funk, from the likes of James Brown, Thin Lizzy, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Etta James, Queen, Bruno mars, Led Zeppelin, Foo Fighters and anyone else that floats your boat......10.30pm.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Hound Dogs will be playing in the Stewart Suite (upstairs). This is a ticketed event, at £10.00 per person, doors open at 7.30. Ticket hotline 01733896989. Downstairs (free entry) are Frankly My Dear. From 8.pm. open to all.

Spangler’s Country Music Club , Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: The Texas Tornadoes will provide the entertainment for a Valentines Party, 7.30-11.30pm All kinds of dancing, cheap bar, £5.50 on the door, More info from Jennifer 01733688324.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Business 8.30 pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Thrillbillies will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Special event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Special event – Vintage Video Games Night; a chance to play old-school games on a giant 7 foot screen with surround sound. Play alone, against a friend, or challenge our games guru Mike! There is also Live music – pianist James Morgan playing live background music in the restaurant from 7pm.

Sunday 10th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Rob Bull (PICTURED), live in the bar from 3pm, free entry-family friendly.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: John Dohertey will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: Music themed quiz 8pm – free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 11th

Live

Charters, Town Bridge: What the Thunder Said 8pm, spoken word open mic.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 12th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 13th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Weekly quiz – special edition. extra special edition of the weekly silent quiz, with many extras… Free from 7pm.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry