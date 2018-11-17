Singers’ efforts raise more than £5,000 for Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall hospice

A group of women who got together to perform a concert in Peterborough for a great local cause raised more than £5,000.

The Sing For Life project culminated in a performance at The Cresset in Peterborough on July 21 - with a total of 120 women taking to the stage.

Those taking part, some with no singing experience at all, spent 10 weeks rehearsing ahead of the concert - in aid of the city’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

And last week a cheque for £5,021 was presented to a hospice representative.

“The support we have received from Peterborough Voices and their Sing for Life project over the last five years has been invaluable and very much appreciated,” said Nilesh Patel, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

“It is this ongoing support which helps us to continue to provide care for people living with a life limiting illness, and their loved ones.”

William Prideaux, director of Peterborough Sings!, added: “We’re delighted to be able to support this wonderful local cause which has personal relevance to so many local people.

“We look forward to doing it all again next year!”