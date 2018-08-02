Rinaldo is back at The Pizza House – where it all began in Peterborough 38 years ago

A well known Peterborough entrepreneur is back where it all started fronting a city centre restaurant.

Rinaldo Fasulo has taken over the reins at The Pizza House in Cowgate, a restaurant he originally bought in 1980 and has been in the family ever since.

It was to be the first venture for the man who went on to open bars, restaurants and nightclubs over the next three decades.

And now he is back, hands on in the kitchen, he is loving it.

“I have been back for the past four months, pretty much learning the trade all over again,” he said.

“I am prepping the salads and the pasta and doing most of the washing up... and I am getting a real buzz out of being involved again.

“I have started again from scratch and it has really brought back some memories of the good old days.”

The “good old days” started in 1980 when the Peterborough plumber took his first steps into the world of food and drink and nighttime entertainment.

“It opened in 1978 but I took it over two years later and it was my first project. It is what made me, my reputation,” he said.

Further restaurants soon followed in Stamford, Oakham and Bedford, before Rinaldo really made a mark on Peterborough with the nightclubs that bore his name, and the likes of Fifth Avenue, Break for the Border and Halo.

“The Pizza House has always been in the family and is a little bit special,” he said.

“I was here for 17 years or so running it in the early days and it is all coming back to me.

“I gave it to my brother, Pep, but it was getting too much for him recently and he handed it back.

“I have a lot of business interests, but have been in semi-retirement and this has brought me back to life and I am loving it.

“It is great to be back building it up again, and I have really got the buzz.”

One of the first things he set about doing was getting rid of the one star kitchen rating from the council.

“People can see the kitchen, it is fine, but the paper work got in a right state.

“But all that has been put right and the council inspector has been in and given us five stars, which I am delighted about.

“Now it is about the future and I would like to thank all of our regular customers who have supported us over the years, and I am sure will carry on coming back for the best pizzas in town.”