Review: Abba Mania - A ‘Super Trouper’ time had by all

Convinced I am one day going to meet the man of dreams and have a full-on Abba wedding, just like the one in Mamma Mia, I headed to The Broadway in Peterborough on Saturday night for what was accurately described as ‘Abba Mania’!

A special concert presentation, celebrating the music of ABBA filled the venue from wall to wall, with the ‘world’s number one touring Abba tribute production’, delighting audiences, young and old, with some of the classic Abba songs we all know and love.

From Dancing Queen to The Winner Takes it All, there was a good balance of uplifting songs to the more mellow and romantic, which were very much welcome in-between all of the dancing, which there was a lot!

Little did we know that as we comfortably took our seats on arrival, that everyone would soon be dancing in the aisles and singing (very badly) to the likes of Waterloo and Take a Chance on Me.

It was a fantastic show with all the works, with electric staging, lighting and effects. As well as a highly talented band who brought the stage to life, and not forgetting the tribute band themselves. Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida commanded the stage donned in fabulous costumes, including shiny heeled boots for both the men and women!

The girl’s particuarly shone, showcasing their incredible vocal range, bringing some much needed girl power to a room full of women, and the odd husband who had been dragged along (supposedly).

After two hours of non-stop ‘Abba Mania’ I was knackered, but left feeling uplifted and ready to find a man after midnight!

All in all, a fabulous show and occasion – which is set to return to Peterborough in November. So I would very much recommend keeping an eye on their website for more details. I will certainly be making a return visit!

Take a chance and visit https://www.abbamania.com/ for more details. The group is currently touring the UK, with dates available to book up until July. Enjoy!

REVIEW: Rachel Pishhorn