Peterborough wildlife attraction opens to the public on Saturday

Peterborough’s award winning Railworld Wildlife Haven opens to the public this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with a revamped garden model railway, which even includes a ski lift!

Last year, Brian Pearce, the man behind the attraction, was awarded an MBE for services to environment and community, by the Queen and the Haven, the natural oasis he created in the centre of Peterborough, was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Volunteering.

Brian is thankful to the countless companies and individuals who have given their time, knowledge and experience to the project for free.

“Without the help of these local companies and the thousands of volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to keep the Haven going,’ he said.

In 2016/17 volunteers gave well over 13,000 volunteer hours to the project for no recompense whatsoever and the Haven continues to attract businesses, schools and other organisations for volunteering away days.

All the people who work at the Haven are volunteers and Brian puts it success down to them and the local companies who gave so much to turn his idea into reality.

“So many people give their time for free at the Haven and it just goes to show what you can create when people come together as one,” he added.

Brian has big plans for the future too, he is aiming to raise funds to build an ‘earth facts educational centre’ on the site – to highlight (in an entertaining way) what is happening in the world - from Pollution of the Oceans to Co2 emissions.