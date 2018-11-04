Peterborough Telegraph nursery of the year chases national awards

An award-winning day nursery has gone from strength to strength since being named Peterborough Telegraph Nursery of the Year.

Anna-Ca-Soo Day Nursery in Eastfield Road, was crowned the newspaper readers’ favourite in June. And buoyed by that success, manager Louisa Aschettino has since found success flying the flag for the city in a national competition.

Former primary school teacher Louisa, who last year took over managing the 50-place day nursery founded by her parents in 2000, said: “We applied for the National Nursery Recognition Awards just after we won the Peterborough Telegraph title in the summer; we just thought ‘let’s go for it’.”

It was the first time Anna-Ca-Soo had entered the competition and Louisa was delighted when she learned last week that it had been shortlisted as finalists in two categories - Nursery of the Year and Best Website.

“We put ourselves forward for all the categories, and we had to submit an essay telling the organisers all about the nursery, and why we felt we deserved to be considered.

“I was thrilled when they got in touch to say we were a finalist in the website category, even though it is one of the smaller awards. But I was gobsmacked to hear we were also up for the main award - Nursery of the Year.

“We are a shortlisted finalist in the Midlands region, but all the regional winners go forward for the national title.

“We have told a lot of the parents already, and we hope everyone connected to the nursery votes for us.

“But we are the only nursery from Peterborough and we would love the readers to help represent Peterborough by voting for us.”

To vote for Anna-Ca-Soo go to http://nationalnurseryawards.co.uk/nominate/vote.

The award ceremony is on January 26 at in Leicester.