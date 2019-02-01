Peterborough’s newest micropub to open its doors tomorrow

Real ale lovers in Peterborough have another destination from tomorrow (Saturday) when the city’s latest micropub opens its doors for the first time.

The Wonky Donkey, which has been taking shape in a former gift shop in Fletton High Street in recent months, will pour its first pints at 12noon.

It is a family run community micropub - with room for just 59 drinkers - with brothers Dave and Andrew Williams at the helm.

There will be six beers on tomorrow, five of them from local brewers, says Dave. There will also be eight ciders, bottled German beers, plus wines and spirits to delight the first customers.

“There has been a lot of interest and some great feedback on social media, so we can’t wait to open,” Dave added.

“People do like micropubs. They know the people that run them are passionate about what they do and that comes across in the quality of the beers and the service.

“We are definitely no frills - there’s no jukebox or television, which attracts a more mature customer or anyone who likes their real ale.”

The Wonky Donkey will be in good company with Peterborough’s other two micropubs doing great things in the last couple of years.

The Bumble Inn, in Westgate in the city centre, was last year’s Camra Pub of the Year in Peterborough - a title which has been taken on for 2019 by The Frothblowers in Werrington, run by Dave and Andrew’s brother Steve.