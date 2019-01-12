Peterborough restaurant supremo to make his mark in Twickenham

The man behind Peterborough’s House of Feasts restaurant is to take his unique culinary style to London.

Chef Damian Wawrzyniak - currently on a fact-finding working hoiday in the USA - is to over see operations at a revamped Salt Flakes restaurant in Twickenham this month.

However he remains committed to his restaurant at Eye Green which reopens after a post-Christmas break on January 26 with a new menu inspired by his American travels.

The award-winning chef, TV presenter and Polish food pioneer’s exciting vision for the South London venue will see smoked meats made on site. Dishes will use fresh, sustainable produce including sustainable seafood alongside a large selection of grilled, vegan and vegetarian options.

One of the biggest changes will be a brand new lounge bar, which opens on January 19 serving up moreish sharing platters and a large selection of drinks. Live music nights will provide a stylish backdrop to the delicious new dishes.

Chef Wawrzyniak says, “I’m so proud to be taking the reins overseeing Salt Flakes, it’s a wonderful space and has built up quite the reputation in Twickenham for its modern cuisine with French influences. I’m excited to add my stamp to the menu with sharing platters,

sumptuous mains, a large vegan and vegetarian option and of course, a real focus on seasonal, sustainable produce. Smoking meats on site is going to really amp up the flavours.”