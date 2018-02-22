Peterborough artist launches competition for schoolchildren

Local Afro-Caribbean artist, Roland Burt has launched an interactive competition for school children called Transitions: Words Into Art.

Pupils across Peterborough are encouraged to listen to Roland’s description of a painting and use their imagination to create their own interpretation of the painting, with whatever materials they wish to use. They can then take their artwork to Roland’s pop up gallery in PE1 Retail Park, where it will be displayed until judging takes place on March 17.

The best picture from each school will win a prize, with the top prize being a visit to the Peterborough Community Radio Station (PCRFM).

To listen to Roland’s narrative, tune into PCRFM or visit www.pcrfm.co.uk. Entries need to be in by March 11.

The artwork will also be available to purchase. More information can be found on Roland’s website www.djiboart.co.uk