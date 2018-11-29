New restaurant offers a modern take on authentic Indian cuisine

The food offering in Deeping St James has just been spiced up with the opening of a new Indian restaurant.

The Spice Merchant has taken up residence in Manor Way, replacing a former Nepalese venue, Ghurka 91.

The Spice Merchant, Deeping st James EMN-181120-182536009

It is a first venture for Badri Khadka and his business partner, head chef Suman Khatree, who both have backgrounds working for the Tamarind Group in some of London’s top Indian restaurants - including the Michelin-starred Tamarind.

Badri moved to Peterborough last year after 11 years working in restaurants in London - including Kricket in Soho, a highly-rated modern fusion Indian small plate restaurant.

“The plan was to start something new and while we were looking around, this little place came up and we liked it.

“We took over about two months ago and spent four or five weeks renovating it,” said Badri. “We wanted to give it a new look.

The Spice Merchant, Deeping st James. owner Badri Bahadur Khadka EMN-181120-182525009

“We moved the bar from the front to the back to create more space, put down new flooring, redecorated and replaced the tables and chairs

“And we chose a name that summed up what we are about. We are a modern restaurant offering proper authentic Indian cuisine. Our menu reflects the real essence of Indian food and culture with a modern twist.”

Most of the dishes on the menu are inspired by their time with the Tamarind group Restaurants - and the refinement and presentation is goind down well by local diners.

The Spice Merchant, Deeping st James. Chef Suman Khatree. EMN-181120-182558009

The Spice Merchant, Deeping st James EMN-181120-182547009

