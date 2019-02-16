Hampton Air ready for take off from Peterborough primary school

Pupils at Hampton Hargate Primary in Peterborough saw their school hall transformed into an airport on Thursday, as part of International Languages Week.

More than 600 excited passengers aged 4 to 11, suitcases in tow, passed through Hargate International Airport, complete with check-in desks, in-flight magazines, and cabin crew.

Hampton Hargate primary year 3 pupils off on a flight abroad from the mock airport set in the school hall. EMN-190702-122922009

Flight destinations included China, India, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and France.

The week kicked off with a series of dance workshops around the world, from Bollywood to Beijing. Teachers turned to the school’s ‘Language Buddies’ – pupils who speak more than one language – to teach children about the countries they come from.

Year 3 teacher Mrs Mear said of 10-year-old Language Buddy Hiba: “She had the class in the palm of her hand, teaching the children Urdu which is one of the official languages of India. I was blown away by how confident she was. It is lovely to see the talents of the pupils used in such a positive way.”

Headteacher Andy Lyons said: “I know for some pupils - and indeed some staff who get to be cabin crew and airport workers – Languages Week is the highlight of the school year. The looks on their faces when they experience lift-off, complete with sound effects and the view from a plane window, is unforgettable!”

