Gin and Rum Festival is on its way to Peterborough

With more than 60 gins and 60 rums to offer a spectacular Gin and Rum Festival is coming to Peterborough this summer.

The festival will take place over two days – August 24 and 25 – at Peterborough Cathedral and feature seven themed bars – World Rum/Gin, British Rum/Gin, Flavoured Gin, Spiced Rum and a Cocktail bar.

Gin and Rum Festival

Sponsored by Schweppes, the festival offers people the chance to discover over 60 different gins and 60 different rums with dedicated and highly skilled members of staff on hand to guide guests through the many different blends and tastes.

Street food and live entertainment will be showcased at the festival to give guests the ultimate hospitality experience in a spirit festival.

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival Bobby Nanua explained: ‘I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival. We have an exciting year ahead hosting the festival in over 20 cities. It is with great pleasure to bring our Gin and Rum Festival to the great city of Peterborough.”

The festival will be split into three sessions with the first starting on the Friday from 6pm to 11pm. An afternoon session follows on the Saturday (12pm to 5pm) and matters are concluded with the last evening session from 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets cost £10.00 and £7.50 for students and NHS staff (ID request upon arrival) and can be booked via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gin- and-rum- festival-peterborough- 2018-tickets-42562416333 .

For further information, visit www.ginandrumfestival.com.