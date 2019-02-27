Five Guys burger restaurant set for Peterborough city centre site

Booming burger and fries chain Five Guys looks set to pop up in Peterborough city centre later this year.

The company - established in 1986 by the Murrell family in Virginia and launched in the UK in 2013 - recently advertised for staff in the city - causing a wave of excitement and anticipation that it was to open a branch here.

Now it appears Five Guys is to replace Chimichanga, the Tex-Mex restaurant in Church Street which closed last year, overlooking St John’s Square, in the city centre.

A building control notice for the refitting of the building has been submitted to Peterborough City Council’s planning department, although the company has yet to confirm its intentions.

The rapidly expanding Five Guys brand prides itself on using the freshest ingredients, and customers can find out which local farm the beef and potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice board.

The fries are hand cut every morning and cooked in peanut oil to create a mouth-watering taste.

Using fresh ingredients there are 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger at Five Guys as well as over 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake!