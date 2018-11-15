First look inside: The return of The Black Horse, Baston - after six figure investment

A “six figure investment” has breathed new life into a village pub.

The Black Horse, in Main Street, Baston, opened its doors at the beginning of November after four months of refurbishments.

Interiors and exteriors of the Black Horse, Baston. EMN-181113-133029009

For many years it traded as Baskervilles, which closed in the Spring.

In the Summer, Alan Spratley and Richard Fox, the team behind The Deeping Stage hotel and restaurant, in Market Deeping, took on the lease from the brewery and set about giving it a new look and a new name - reverting to its original title The Black Horse.

“We have given the village a community pub again,” said Alan, “and the feedback so far has been really encouraging.

“It has taken a six figure investment but we have given the pub a fresh new look and given the function room a complete refurbishment. It is a great wedding venue and we have brought it up to the standard it needs to be.

“We will also be looking to use it for all types of celebrations and some one-off music events.

“We are also a nine-bedroomed boutique hotel, and all the rooms have been completely refurbished too.

“It has been four months of work, but we think it has been worth it.”

The restaurant is now up and running, offering some pub classics and a “gastropub” menu, as well as Sunday lunches.

