Double award joy for academy

Ormiston Meadows Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), is celebrating following the success of students Ryan Smith and Darcy Reynolds, at this year’s OAT Annual Awards.

Year 6 student, Ryan, won the ‘Academic Accomplishment in Maths and English’ Award, sponsored by Onecom, and Darcy won the ‘Young Hero’ Award sponsored by TES, after hundreds of nominations were submitted by OAT’s 36 academies across the country.

The Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) Awards, now in their fourth year, recognise and celebrate the achievements of exceptional students and teachers from across the OAT network of academies, at an award ceremony in London.

Ryan always strives to do his best in school, and is always actively seeking how he can improve, to achieve his targets. He is a hugely talented writer and his skills are shown in his work throughout the curriculum, as well as showing the same determination in maths. Ryan has made excellent progress during his time in Key Stage 2 at the academy and is achieving above the expected level in core subjects, as a result of his effort and hard work.

Ryan has also participated on The Brilliant Club Programme, a charity which OAT works closely with to widen access for students to attend top universities.

Darcy, winner of the Young Hero award, has a physical disability, and since first joining the academy in 2012, she has shown a real determination to succeed. She has demonstrated real progress in all her work and continually shows perseverance with everything she does, even when she finds her work difficult.

Darcy is also a member of the academy choir and has taken part in local community performances at residential homes. She is fiercely independent and is determined to be just like all the other pupils in her class, and to succeed.

During her time at Ormiston Meadows Academy, Darcy has been an inspiration to her peers and the members of staff who work with her closely. Her constant positivity about her learning and development is a joy to all and has enabled her to make rapid progress in many areas.

Principal at Ormiston Meadows Academy, Jean Watt, said:“Ryan and Darcy are a real credit to Ormiston Meadows Academy and OAT.

“We are so proud of what they have achieved, as integral members of our school community, and we are delighted that their achievements have been recognised with these awards.”