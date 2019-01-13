Crime around the pub fireside with leading thriller writer

Author Alison Bruce, a popular speaker at the 2017 Deepings Literary Festival, is back in the area to talk about her new thriller.

In a perfect lead in to this year’s literary festival which takes place in May, Alison is appearing at The Waterton Arms in Deeping St James in a free event at 7.30pm on January 22.

She will be revealing details of her new thriller, I Did It For Us at a ‘Crime Round the Fireside’ event at the pub.

All of the author’s series of books are set in her home city of Cambridge.

Organiser of the South Kesteven District Council-supported Deepings Literary Festival May 23 to 26), Cllr Judy Stevens, said: “We are delighted to hear that Alison will be back in the district to whet the appetite for festival-goers in advance of our May event.

“To have authors of Alison’s calibre linked to the Deepings illustrates how we are building a literary reputation for ourselves.”