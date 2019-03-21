13 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is a big weekend for rail enthusiasts at NVR, a must-not-miss event for Harry Potter film fans at The Cresset - plus music, comedy and theatre to look forward to in Peterborough this week.

Open Weekend

March 23 and 24 is an open weekend at Nene Valley Railway

Nene Valley Railway, March 23 and 24

The usual platform ticket costs have been waived and those attending will be able to partake in a number of free activities as they get behind the scenes to see how the NVR operates from day to day.

Guided Tours are available of the NVR Locomotive Sheds at Wansford and these will commence from the outside the Station Master’s Office on Platform 2 every 30 minutes plus signal-box tours and trade stands. A standard steam service will be running throughout the weekend for which tickets must be purchased.

www.nvr.org.uk

WIZCON

The Cresset, March 24, 12noon until 7pm

The Harry Potter Convention features appearances from the likes of Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle), Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley), James Payton (Frank Longbottom), Rohan Gotobed (Young Sirius Black) and more, a green screen broomstick photo booth, wand demonstrations and a transfiguration class on the main stage, and an exclusive wizarding themed escape room. There will be a wide range of merchandise and a craft area. Entry £15.

www.wizcon.co.uk

Concert

Peterborough Cathedral, March 23

Two joyous baroque masterpieces, Dixit Dominus and Gloria in D, conducted by cathedral director of music Tansy Castledine and performed by the Cathedral Choir, Youth Choir and Festival Chorus, with Peterborough Choral Society and Eboracum Baroque.

Tickets www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or call 01733 355315 or 01733 452336.

Magic of the Musicals

The Cresset, March 22

Join Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough

Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir for a whistle-stop tour of West End greats, showcasing songs from some of the world’s best loved musicals including Oliver!, South Pacific, Le Miserables, Barnum, and Phantom of the Opera.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Fair

Town Bridge until Sunday

The fair returns tonight at 6pm for four more days of thrills and spills.

First Man (12A) and A Star Is Born (15)

Peterborough New Theatre, Broadway, March 23

The films are showing as part of the Oscars season. First Man is showing at 2pm (Doors: 1pm) While A Star Is Born is showing at 7pm (Doors: 6pm).

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/peterborough/peterborough-new-theatre

Gone With the Wind (PG)

Peterborough New Theatre, Broadway, March 26

As part of the Oscars Special Season the film is showing at 2pm (foors open 1pm). There will be two intervals.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/peterborough/peterborough-new-theatre

Three Pigs (live screening)

Key Theatre, March 23

A recorded live screening of Northern Ballet performance with playful characters and spellbinding music, this adorable ballet is sure to have your little ones dancing all the way home.

www.vivacity.org

Silent Disco

Peterborough Cathedral, March 22 at 7pm

Each person is given their own headset and the opportunity to choose their soundtrack for the night. With three channels to choose from, including a choral music channel, guests will truly be able to get lost in music.

Tickets on 01733 452336

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Cold War (7.30pm) is a passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in the 1950s in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, the film depicts an impossible love story in impossible times.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Signature Music Festival

Salvation Army Citadel, March 26-29

Anew competitive festival for young musicians . The finale will be the Youth Music Showcase at 8pm on March 29 at the Breve Music studio. The winner will be chosen by professionals Brooke Peverell and Tommy Loose.

signaturemusicfest.org

Concert

St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, March 23

The popular City of Peter-borough Concert Band and the City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble will come together to perform a concert of popular music.

Tickets on 01733 265877 or email petconcertband@gmail.com.

Comedy Night

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, March 28

Topping the bill is Troy Hawke, Milo McCabe’s latest creation, a man stuck in the wrong era! Opening the night will be the intelligent, controversially witty, hip and silly Markus Birdman and support comes from Lukas Kirkby.

Compere for the night will be the cheeky and friendly Stevie Gray.

www.lighthousecomedy.co.uk