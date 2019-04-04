10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is Easter fun on the farm, all aboard at Nene Valley Railway, big top thrills and much more to enjoy in Peterborough this week.

Steam and Diesel Weekend

Peckover House at Easter

Nene Valley Railway, April 6 and 7

Experience days gone by when steam and diesel ruled the railways together. Join the team down at NVR for a showcase of the days of mixed traffic. Most of the available steam and diesel locomotives will be in action.

www.nvr.org.uk

Easter on the farm

Sacrewell Farm, April 6 -28

Sacrewell will be hosting an epic daily Easter Egg Hunt around the farm, with the chance to win a chocolate prize at the

end from the Easter Bunny! Pop along and meet the newly-born lambs and enjoy watching a live-feeding

demonstration, as well as having the chance to learn all about the baby chicks and bunny rabbits in the small animal experience sessions.

Sacrewell Farm at Easter

And why not jump on the tractor for a tour around the farm in the beautiful Spring sunshine.

Admission also includes access to explore the 18th century Watermill and go wild in the indoor soft Playbarn (for children aged up to the age of 12).

Circus Sallai

Bourges Boulevard Playing Fields, until April 7

What a Wonderful Life is a new and unique show for 2019 featuring international award winning performers from all over the world. On show will be acrobats, aerial performers, cowgirls, jugglers, magicians, clowns, a hoola hoop world record holder, American motorbike carousel and many more are waiting to bring thrills, excitement and laughter to the Uk’s largest travelling Big Top.

Tickets from www.circus-sallai.co.uk

Stewart Francis: Into The Punset

The Cresset, April 10

Star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack, this hugely successful one-liner

wizard has become a household name over the last decade thanks to his perfectly crafted gags, ‘dry as a bone’ deadpan delivery and expert timing.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Jazz Club

Broadway Suite, April 7

After a four year gap, the incredibly popular vocalist Louise Clare Marshall with her all star band, The Brethren, return. Louise - one of the voices of the Jools Holland Orchestra - has established herself as one of the very best vocalists around.

www.peterboroughjazzclub.co.uk

Spring Trail

Peckover House, Wisbech, April 6

A nature challenge and bunnies’ picnic will greet children this Easter at the National Trust’s Peckover House. The ever popular Spring Trail challenges children to follow

clues around the garden and answer nature themed questions. The trail

costs £1 and includes a spring-themed biscuit prize.

Tel 01945 583463.

Soke Big Band in concert

The Undercroft, Serpentine Green, April 10

The Soke Big Band with vocalist Georgia Evans playing big band music from the 1950s to the 1990s. Doors open at 7.45 pm.

Tickets on the door are £6 or in advance by phoning 01473211498.

Werrington Local History Group,

Werrington Village Centre, tonight,

Stuart Orme, the Curator of The Cromwell Museum, Huntingdon,

will talk about “The Private Life Of Oliver Cromwell”.

Admission £3.00 on the door. All welcome.

Jackson: Live

Key Theatre, April 6

Superb musicians and dancers, fabulous costumes, and of course all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with the undisputed King of Pop.

Tickets: Vivacity.org

Comedy Night

South Grove Community Centre, April 5

Carl Jones, as heard on BBC Radio 4’s comedy output, will be the MC for the evening. Carl was voted as the best newcomer at the Nottingham Comedy Festival in 2011 and has gone on to add Newsjack, The Show What You Wrote and The News Quiz to his credits. Joining him will be Canada’s Katharine Ferns, Northern Ireland’s Eamon Goodfellow and Scotland’s David Whitney.