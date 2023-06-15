Youth Dreams Project takes Peterborough children on the 'trip of a lifetime'
Youth Dreams Project, in Werrington, have taken their football academy team bonding to the next level by taking not one, but three of their teams to two different international tournaments during May 2023.
YDPs under 8’s and 9’s teams attended The Norhalne Cup, held in Denmark, which is a highly rated tournament attracting teams from across Scandinavia and Europe for the past 30 years.
The Pfingstcup Cup, held in Germany, hosted their under 11’s team. The children were given responsibility straight away by handing their own passports and boarding passes through airport security, teaching them independence from the very start.
“Sometimes we were on it, sometimes we were off it, but I really enjoyed playing my first tournament abroad and can only hope to be invited to something like this again” - Suwar, Under 11s player.
During their time the children got to experience stadium tours, meet their idols including Jude Bellingham and even managed a trip to the beach.
The team were cared for under the watchful eyes of the YDP coaches whilst the parents took a well deserved breather and enjoyed watching the games.
“We were thrilled to be able to offer our players the opportunity to compete alongside international teams. The trips will definitely contribute to their growth, development and wellbeing,” Jones De Sousa, YDP Football Academy Manager said.
“This unique opportunity enables our children to experience the sport they love on an international level.
"I know how valuable these trips are as a young footballer, having done them myself, and these memories will live on in them for a long time," Luke Steele, ex-professional footballer and YDP co-founder.