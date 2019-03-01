New Peterborough recycling centre is a great improvement in the city

I went to the new Peterborough recycling centre today and it is probably the best improvement that I have seen in this city in years.

Money well spent, no climbing up stairs, just get out of your car walk a couple of metres and drop. The only comment I have about it is I read from left to right so when I was told general waste goes in one or two skips I started going left only to be told to go to the other end. Don’t get me wrong it’s all clearly marked out but really as the meerkat says simples is simples. David Laycock, Peterborough

The new Household Recycling Centre

