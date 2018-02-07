LETTER: Why are there so few women on Peterborough City Council?

This week marked the 100th anniversary of some women getting the vote in the UK.

Which made me wonder, why, despite the majority of Peterborough’s population being female, are 45 per cent of the council electoral wards, without a single female city councillor.

Why are women in Barnack, Central, Eye, Thorney and Newborough, Fletton and Stanground, Glinton and Castor, Hampton Vale, North, Park, Paston and Walton and Stanground South, seemingly content to have no gender representation at the Town Hall.

Over the last 18 years, I’ve personally done my best to appeal to local ladies to “get involved” and helping Cllr Julia Davidson to become a city councillor, for example, is one of my proudest moments. Especially as she is now regarded as an excellent councillor for the Gunthorpe area.

Her reputation and bravery in standing up for the underdog and challenging the Tories at the Town Hall, puts most of her male counterparts to disgrace.

I’d genuinely like to heard from female voters in these areas, if only to find out why they are either not bothered or ARE bothered.

Cllr Darren Fower - Gunthorpe ward, Peterborough City Council