LETTER: Peterborough City Council too slow to tackle undergrowth that hinders wheelchair and pushchair users

I would like to bring your attention of overgrown weeds obstructing the passage to Werrington centre from Home Pasture - pictured.

I reported this to Peterborough City Council and was sent an email dated June 2 that weed control team would be here within five working days.

Up to this morning no sign of any one.

Pushchairs wheelchairs and even my dog struggle to get through and I know of a neighbour with a walking stick who nearly went over yesterday as her stick got caught in the weeds.

Gary Compton - via email