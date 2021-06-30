Young boy seriously injured in collision with double decker bus

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened at about 3.25pm yesterday (Tuesday) in Halmer Gate, Spalding.

Lincolnshire police said ‘the boy has received injuries described as serious.’

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam or video footage that may help with their investigation.

Witnesses can contact Lincolnshire police in a number of ways:

By emailing [email protected] - please remember to put the reference incident 286 of 29 June in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 286 of 29 June.