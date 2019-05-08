X Factor winner Matt Terry to lead Madagascar cast in Peterborough

X Factor winner Matt Terry will continue in the role of Alex the Lion when the critically acclaimed UK tour of Madagascar – The Musical comes to the Peterborough New Theatre in October.

Matt’s role in Madagascar has been hailed as a triumphant debut theatre performance - and the run in Peterborough from October 2 to 6 will see him completing an 18 month stint..

Matt said : ‘I’m having such an amazing time touring in Madagascar the Musical, the audiences have been fantastic. The show brings together everything you will know and love from the Dreamworks film with

an immense score and amazing sets, costumes and puppets. It’s an awesome night out for the whole family and I hope to see you there! ‘

New cast will join the company in September and will include Posi Morakinyo (Marty), Connor Dyer (Melman) Anna Barnes (Private/Mort) Esme Laudat (Rico/Lynn) Michael Larcombe (Mason/Lars) Monique Ashe- Palmer (Kowaslki) William Beckerleg (Skipper/Maurice) with additional casting to be announced.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Family (the new operators of the city centre theatre in Broadway), the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical and The Owl And The Pussycat and Hartshorn – Hook, and also the Olivier Award winning Rotterdam, Murder Ballad, Urinetown and American Idiot.

For tour and booking details visit www.madagascarthemusical.co.uk or www.newtheatre-peterborough.com