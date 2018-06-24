Work begins on new £9.3 million care complex near Whittlesey

Work has begun on a £9.3 million care complex for the elderly in Coates, near Whittlesey.
Due for completion in October 2019, Willow Court, delivered by Peterborough-based Axiom Housing Association – part of Longhurst Group – and builders Lindum Group, will provide 60 new extra care apartments for rent, as well as a residents’ lounge, restaurant, hair salon and therapy room and communal gardens.
The development has received support from Cambridgeshire County Council, Fenland District Council and Homes England, which has provided £3.6m of funding.
Louise Platt, Longhurst Group’s executive director of care and business partnerships, said: “Willow Court will significantly improve the lives of elderly people in the local community.”
Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, said: “I’m delighted to see the start of work at this development.
“I know it’s taken a while and a lot of hard work from all involved to get to this stage, but it’s a very exciting development for the town of Whittlesey.”