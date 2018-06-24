Work begins on new £9.3 million care complex near Whittlesey

Have your say

Work has begun on a £9.3 million care complex for the elderly in Coates, near Whittlesey.

Due for completion in October 2019, Willow Court, delivered by Peterborough-based Axiom Housing Association – part of Longhurst Group – and builders Lindum Group, will provide 60 new extra care apartments for rent, as well as a residents’ lounge, restaurant, hair salon and therapy room and communal gardens.

Building works begin at the new care complex

The development has received support from Cambridgeshire County Council, Fenland District Council and Homes England, which has provided £3.6m of funding.

Louise Platt, Longhurst Group’s executive director of care and business partnerships, said: “Willow Court will significantly improve the lives of elderly people in the local community.”

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, said: “I’m delighted to see the start of work at this development.

“I know it’s taken a while and a lot of hard work from all involved to get to this stage, but it’s a very exciting development for the town of Whittlesey.”