A woman reported missing from Stamford has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal yesterday (November 13) to find Marie, who had been reported missing on Friday. Officers said she had not been seen for 32 days.

However, now police have said Marie has been found.

