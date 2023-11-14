Woman reported missing from Stamford found safe and well
Police said Marie had been missing for 32 days
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman reported missing from Stamford has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal yesterday (November 13) to find Marie, who had been reported missing on Friday. Officers said she had not been seen for 32 days.
However, now police have said Marie has been found.
The force thanked everyone who had shared the appeal, and those who came forward with information to help find Marie.