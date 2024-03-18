Woman needed medical help after house fire at home in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman needed medical treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Peterborough on Sunday night (March 17).
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that at 8.36pm crews from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Howland in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a bedroom in a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 9.30pm.
A female casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.
The cause of the fire was accidental.