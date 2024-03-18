Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman needed medical treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Peterborough on Sunday night (March 17).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that at 8.36pm crews from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Howland in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a bedroom in a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 9.30pm.

A female casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.