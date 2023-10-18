Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was found with serious injuries in Peterborough.

The woman was found a week ago, but remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the woman was found in Lincoln Road, Millfield, near the junctions with Thistlemoor Road and Brassey Close, at about 11pm on Wednesday, 11 October.

The victim, aged in her 20s, and from Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she remains.

Police are keeping an open mind as to how she received her injuries, and no details on what her injuries are have been revealed by police.

Anyone who has any information should report it through the force website using reference CC-13102023-0149.