News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Woman found seriously hurt in Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Police have launched an appeal for information a week after woman, aged in her 20s, was found in city street
By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was found with serious injuries in Peterborough.

The woman was found a week ago, but remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said that the woman was found in Lincoln Road, Millfield, near the junctions with Thistlemoor Road and Brassey Close, at about 11pm on Wednesday, 11 October.

The woman was found on Lincoln Road last weekThe woman was found on Lincoln Road last week
The woman was found on Lincoln Road last week
Most Popular

The victim, aged in her 20s, and from Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she remains.

Police are keeping an open mind as to how she received her injuries, and no details on what her injuries are have been revealed by police.

Anyone who has any information should report it through the force website using reference CC-13102023-0149.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Related topics:Peterborough PolicePeterboroughCambridgeCambridgeshire PolicePeterborough City HospitalMillfield