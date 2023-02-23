Woman found alive and well after police search following crash near Peterborough

Police have said a woman who fled the scene following a crash this morning has been found alive and well.

Officers have said they were concerned for the welfare of the woman, following the incident on Helpston Road, Ailsworth, which happened at 8.47am today (February 23).

The woman, believed to be the driver of a black Peugeot 207 which crashed into a ditch and landed on its roof, is thought to have left the scene of the crash on foot, and gone into the Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve.

The scene of the crash

A search was launched, with the police drone launched at the scene but now officers have said the woman has been located, and she is ‘alive and well.’ Police said she was not taken to hospital for treatment.